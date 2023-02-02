Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges.
Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep.
Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here.
Fabyous Robinson signed to play for Huntington in Montgomery.
