Due to inclement weather, Selma High School's Athletic Department and Holtville High School's Athletic Department have decided to play the football game scheduled for Friday night on Thursday night instead.
The game will be held at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Selma.
"Our mission in Selma and Elmore Counties is to operate in the best interest of our athletes, their families, and supporters," the teams said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.