Selma City Schools Athletic Department has postponed Friday's basketball game against crosstown rival Dallas County High citing "unfortunate circumstances."
The postponement comes hours after the death of a Selma High student on campus on Tuesday. There is an investigation into the student's death.
Read more about the student death in previous Selma Sun coverage here.
