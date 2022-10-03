The Selma Saints (5-2) beat Marbury Bulldogs on Friday night 30-14 at Memorial Stadium.
The Saints received the ball to start the game. Selma’s Kristan Moore #11 energized his team with a big sack early in the game. The Saints’ defense forced three and out to begin the game. Kendarius White #25 recovered a fumble a few plays later.
Roderick Ward #2 gained some big rushing yards for the Saints, but they would not score on this drive.
Soon after, #4 MJ Reese scooped up a fumble and ran it into the endzone for 6. #7 Marcus Walton, followed up with a rushing two-point conversion for the Saints. The score was now Selma 8-0 with 1:57 left in the first quarter.
The Saints were able to find #0 Omari Smith and connect with him for a big catch and run. #7 Walton followed #0 Smith, big play with a rushing touchdown and rushing two-point conversion. The Saints now had 16 points and Marbury had yet to respond.
#4 Reese gave the Saints another boost with a 17-yard punt return but the score would remain the same up until halftime.
Selma and Marbury’s band put on two outstanding performances during the halftime show. Both bands cheered each other on and even posed for a big group picture.
The game resumed and both teams had a pretty quiet third quarter. However, the fourth quarter was packed with action as Marbury pulled the tricks out of their hat and responded to the Saints. They were able to find their big target #4, for a touchdown. They didn’t convert the extra points but they certainly had gained some momentum. The score was Saints 16 Bulldogs 6 in the fourth quarter.
Soon after, Marbury got a scoop and score of their own. The conversion was no good but the score was now Selma 16 Marbury 14 with 5:31 left in the game.
Selma’s #5 Dakaari Nelson, wouldn’t let the Bulldogs have it their way. Nelson rushed for touchdown and scored a two-point conversion to give the Saints the momentum again. The score was now 24-14 with 3:48
Nelson wasn’t done just yet. I zoomed across the field for a pick six in true Saints’ fashion.
The Saints will host Shelby County this Friday at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. This will be the Saints’ highly anticipated homecoming game. The Saints have a week full of activities planned. The Selma High School Alumni Association is also hosting an all class reunion, Saintsfest, this Saturday.
The Saints are now 5-2 and expected to finish the season strong.
