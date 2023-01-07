Selma High and Southside held their second rivalry game of the 2022-2023 basketball season at Selma to a packed house at Selma's gym Friday night.
The Saints boys team earned bragging rights with a 47-32 win, but the Lady Saints will have to try again next year after losing to the Lady Panthers 38-32.
Since the Southside boys and girls won the first of two rivalry game of the year in December on Southside's court, the Saints called Friday's game on their turf a "redemption" game.
That didn't work for the Lady Saints. The Lady Panthers held the lead for most of the game, with a big lead of 30-13 at the end of the third quarter. But the Lady Saints pushed hard in the last quarter to narrow that lead but still came up short with a final score of 38-32.
Saints' boys started their game off strong with an early lead of 12-4 in the first quarter, and they kept the momentum going to finish off with a win against the Panthers 47-32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.