After a rough first quarter, trailing the AISA Class A Wilcox Academy Wildcats 21-0, the AISA Class AAA Morgan Academy Senators rebounded to lead 28-24 at the half and go on to victory over an old archrival 48-30 on the road Friday.
The win improved the Senators to 3-2 in 2022.
“This is a huge win,” said Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director. “I’m so excited for our kids. This is a big rivalry game. To be down 21-0 and keep playing and to be able to come back is remarkable. I couldn’t be happier for these guys. I’m super proud of them.”
For the Senators, quarterback TB Clements completed 31 out of 52 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns and ran for one touchdown.
The Senators’ Rhyne Williams had 12 catches for 133 yards, C.J. Crocker nine catches for 156 yards and three touchdown, Allen Michael Creech five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Allen Lightfoot five catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Scoring plays included 5-yard and 53-yard touchdown passes to Creech, 9-yard, 41-yard and 40-yard touchdown passes to Crocker, an 8-yard touchdown pass to Lightfoot and a 1-yard touchdown run by Clements.
In addition, Clements ran for one 2-point play and completed passes to Lightfoot and Creek for two more 2-point plays.
The Senators will travel to face the Bessemer Academy Rebels in an AISA Class AAA Regional Contest on Friday, Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.