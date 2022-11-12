A flu- and injury-hampered Morgan Academy Senators football team saw its run in the AISA Class AAA playoffs end Friday with a 42-8 second round loss to the Glenwood School Gators on the road.
The Senators, who went 6-4 overall, 4-3 in regional play during the regular season, found themselves on the road Friday with just 14 players available. Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director, confirmed his team was down five players due to the flu and down five more due to injury.
Referring to Friday night’s effort, Raines said, “I’m really proud of our kids. It was an uphill battled, but our kids performed admirably. All 14 guys contributed and played really well.”
Morgan Academy entered the playoffs as a third seed team, which hosted and defeated the Autauga Academy Generals 40-30 at home before facing the Glenwood Gators and ending with a 7-5 overall record, counting playoff games.
Despite being short 10 players, Friday’s loss was an improvement over the 63-32 loss the Senators suffered to the Gators in the regular season.
“Our kids did a remarkable job. I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Raines said. “This is a special group of young men. These guys had a great year. It was truly a blessing to work with these guys.” He added, “I’m proud of our kids. They always give everything they have no matter the circumstances. I love them dearly.”
Allen Michael Creech had a 9-yard run for the Senators’ only touchdown, Friday, and John Allen Ingram ran in the 2-point conversion.
In the Senators’ final outing of 2022:
T.B. Clements completed 10 out of 23 passes for 126 yards. Rhyne Williams had four catches for 47 yards. He also had seven tackles (all solos). Allen Michael Creech had three catches for 45 yards and 10 carries for 61 yards. He also had nine tackles (six solos and three assists). John Allen Ingram had 13 carries for 64 yards. Barron Frazer had eight tackles (five solos and three assists). Davis Fuller had seven tackles (three solos and four assists). And Ben Duran had seven tackles (three solos and four assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.