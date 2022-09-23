Southside High Panthers beat across-county rival Keith High Bears 42-20 on Friday night at Keith.
Javon Richardson for Keith came out on a mission scoring in the first minutes of the first quarter for the Bears. The Bears put up 8 quick points against the Panthers, but Southside managed to contain the Bears with their defense with Derrick Smith coming up with a big sack.
Deandre Gardner for the Panthers was able to capitalize on a turnover from the Bears to gain major yards for the Panthers. Quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. found his way in the end zone to put the Panthers on the board ending the first quarter tied 8-8.
Saderreion Reuben for Keith had a big carry to start the second quarter, placing the Bears in territory to score. The Bears seized that opportunity and came up with a touchdown. Jarius Sanders for the Bears was able to get an interception to give the Bears a chance to score once again. The Bears came up short and Southside’s Derrick Smith and Roosevelt Towns gain big yards to put the Panthers in a position to score before the half. Ernie Campbell managed to score for the Panthers and Towns got the extra two to put the Panthers up 16-14 to end the first half.
The Panthers kept the momentum going to start the third quarter, but Derrick Smith found the end zone giving the Panthers a 22-16 lead with 11:46 remaining in the third. Javon Richardson was able to keep the Bears in the game by finding his way in the end zone with 7:51 minutes left to play in quarter. The Panthers were able to respond, as Towns found Erick Smith to put the Panthers in scoring position. Towns made it in the end zone to make the score 28-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Javon Richardson for the Bears intercepted the pass thrown by Towns to prevent the Panthers from scoring in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Panthers held the Bears, but gave the ball right back with 9:25 left to play in the game. The Panthers' defense stepped up and prevented the Bears from getting in the end zone. Derrick Smith found his way in the scoring territory again putting the Panthers up 34-20 with 4:51 left to play in the fourth quarter. The Panthers' defense continued to step up big for the Panthers. Ernie Campbell scored again for the Panthers and Xavier Neely got the extra two making the score 42-20 to put the Bears away.
Southside Head Coach Charles Moody said, “We are very excited about this win because we definitely needed one. I’m proud of how they came out in the second half ready to play.”
Southside will be on the road again next Friday as they face Prattville Christian Academy.
