The Southside Panthers' boys and girls teams beat crosstown rival Dallas County Hornets on Friday night on their home court.
The Lady Panthers raked the Lady Hornets with a 70-26 win. Southside came out slower than normal, but were able to turn the game around quickly and pull away. Junior, Shamya Allison led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 31 points. Junior LaTerika Edwards added 12 points and senior Jakeria Robinson added 10 points. L. Hosea led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 12 points and S. Fails added 10 points.
The Lady Panthers head coach Cedric Brown stated, “Tonight we really got off to a bad start in the first half. We lacked the energy, motivation, and drive. The second things really started to pick up on the defensive end, that led to some easy baskets allowing us to get some younger girls some action and game reps. At this point in the season we really need to get and remain healthy headed into tournament time. We want to be playing our best ball this time of year.”
The Panthers came out and remained an electrifying energy that helped them secure a 65-41 win against the Hornets. Derrick Smith led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points. D. Surles added 13 points and L. Milhouse 12 points. J. Davis led the Hornets in scoring with 16 points.
The Panthers head coach Kelvin Lett stated, “It was a great team effort tonight. The players came and gave a complete team display for the crowd. It was great to play that way with the spirit of Rodney Stevens and the 1985 State Champions in the house. Thanks to the fans for giving us that spectacular energy.”
Southside also paid tribute to the 1985 mens state championship team and retired former Panther, Rodney Stevens', basketball jersey.
Southside will play again on Tuesday at home against Wetumpka at 4:30 p.m.
