Southside High School

Southside High School. Image from dallask12.org.

Southside High School boys basketball team lost to Lanier High in Montgomery while the girls took home the win on Wednesday. 

Lanier boys beat Southside 59-53. Southside girls handily beat Lanier girls 57-24.

For photos from the game, visit the Montgomery Advertiser here.

