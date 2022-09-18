The Southside Panthers football team fell to the Trojans Friday night 56-14.
Panthers struggled early in the first quarter allowing the Trojans to score 21 points quickly out the gate.
Quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. connected with Derick Smith with 4:11 left in the second quarter to finally put the Panthers on the board making the score 21-6. The Trojans answered back late in the second quarter increasing the score 27-6 and making an 69 yard interception return to once again put points on the board. The Trojans didn’t stop there. They scored before completing the half, ending the second quarter 42-6.
The Trojans came out the in the second half with the same intensity from the first half. Deandre Gardner made progress to run for a touchdown and Towns found Erick Smith for the extra two, making the score 56-14 in the third with 3:23 left to play.
The Panthers kept playing in the fourth quarter being lead by Derick Smith getting a sack on the Trojans quarterback. The Panthers forced a fumble that was recovered by Ernie Campbell to help the Panthers keep the Trojans from scoring. The Panthers fell short to the Trojans 56-14.
Head Coach Charles Moody stated, “We have a lot of work to do! And we will continue to work! We are definitely improving at the QB position and seeing flashes in a lot of places! We have to learn to be consistent throughout!”
The Panthers will face Keith on the road on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
