The Southside Lady Panthers faced the Sumter Central Lady Jaguars in the area championship game on Thursday night on their home court.
The Lady Panthers were able to defend their area championship title by defeating the Lady Jaguars 57-43. The Lady Jaguars held their own throughout the game, but the Lady Panthers found their groove in the fourth quarter to close the deal.
Senior, Jakeria Robinson, led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 21 points. Junior, LaTerika Edwards, added 18 points and junior, Shamya Allison, added 10 points. D. Freeman led the Lady Jaguars in scoring with 18 points.
Southside girls head coach Cedric Brown stated,” Great team win tonight. Tonight was a game of runs. Both teams displayed their own version of them, but we just had more runs available tonight. We came out the first half blazing on all cylinders both offensively and defensively, but I give credit to Sumter for never going away."
"They ignited themselves in the 3rd quarter rattling us somewhat and we began to be somewhat complacent. However, in the 4th quarter we made our final and best run of the night sparked by our defense."
"Overall, this was a great opportunity to get the area crown, but the business is not over. Gotta refocus and heat up for a sub regional matchup on Monday night at Panther Arena.”
The Lady Panthers will compete again on Monday at home in the subregional playoff game.
