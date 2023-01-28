The Southside Panthers paid tribute to the 1985 boys basketball state championship team in a ceremony during the game against Dallas County on Friday night at home.
Southside also retired former Panther basketball standout Rodney Stevens' basketball jersey #34 in the ceremony.
The Panthers head coach Kelvin Lett said it was fitting that the teams won strong in the game that night, the same night they honored the 1985 State Championship team.
"It was great to play that way with the spirit of Rodney Stevens and the 1985 State Champions in the house. Thanks to the fans for giving us that spectacular energy,” he said.
