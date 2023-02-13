The Southside Lady Panthers defeated the Monroe County Lady Tigers 53-19 in the sub-regional playoff game on Monday night on their home court.
The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, but were able to maintain their composure and run away with a huge win to advance to regional semifinals.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by junior Shamya Allison, who finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals. Junior LaTerika Edwards finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Markeria Robinson added 11 points and senior Jakeria Robinson finished with 10 points. K. Lambert led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 8 points.
The Lady Panthers head coach Cedric Brown stated, “Great job on a much needed win, however we can’t wait to bring the intensity. We must set the tone from the initial top. The goal now is to take one game at a time, win, and advance. It was good to see us wake up in the 2nd quarter and get our offense started. We have to be up to the challenge from beginning to end.”
The Lady Panthers will play again Feb. 20 at either 3 or 6 p.m. in Birmingham at the Bill Harris Arena against St. James High School.
