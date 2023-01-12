The Southside Lady Panthers moved up a spot in the latest Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll to be ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A.
The Lady Panthers (15-3) were previously ranked sixth in the Class 3A poll.
Other local teams made the rankings and got nominated as well. Morgan Academy girls (10-5) moved up and is now ranked ninth for the AISA. Morgan Academy boys (6-6) made their debut in the polls this week, ranking 10th for the AISA.
Selma High boys (8-4) were nominated for Class 5A.
