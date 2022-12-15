The Southside Lady Panthers is ranked in the first Alabama Sportswriters Association Basketball poll of the season.
The unbeaten Panthers (10-0) are ranked sixth among Class 3A teams. The Lady Panthers are expected to return back to Birmingham this year to compete for a Class 3A state title this season under coach Cedric Brown. The Lady Panthers are led by junior Shamya Allison and senior Jakeria Robinson.
Southside Girls Head Coach Cedric Brown stated, “It’s always a pleasure to be considered among the states best per the sportswriters association, but our work is incomplete. The ultimate goal is to be the best at the end so we’ll continue to stack days and build upon what they’ve work for in the offseason. Our goal is to stay hungry and remain humble.”
The girls No. 1 teams are Hoover (Class 7A), Hazel Green (Class 6A), Guntersville (Class 5A), Good Hope (Class 4A), Trinity (Class 3A), Cold Springs (Class 2A), Spring Garden (Class 1A) and Edgewood Academy (AISA).
The top-ranked boys teams are: Grissom(Class 7A), Pinson Valley (Class 6A), Ramsay (Class 5A), Jacksonville (Class 4A), Plainview (Class 3A), Holly Pond (Class 2A), Covenant Christian (Class 1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA).
Local team, Morgan Academy girls are also listed in the top 10 rankings for the AISA and Morgan Academy boys were also nominated.
