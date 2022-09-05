Southside High School football team faced a tough opponent on Friday night when they competed against Trinity Presbyterian High School at Memorial Stadium.
Southside lost 51-30 but was able to hold Trinity 2-0 at the end of the first quarter. A big sack in the first quarter by Kendrell Wilson caused Trinity to fumble ball with 4:12 left in the first quarter, which helped the Panthers stay in the game.
The Panthers continued to try to get their offensive momentum going with a big catch by Erick Smith in the second quarter. Roosevelt Towns Jr. was able to capitalize and score a touchdown and the extra two points for the Panthers with 3:44 left in the second quarter.
Quarterback Towns scored again in the third quarter with 1:59 left making the score 44-16. The Panthers continue to show tenacity when Towns connected with Deandre Gardner in the fourth to make the score 44-22. Towns then dived in the end zone to get another two points making the score 44-24 with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Towns was able to connect with Smith again to increase the score to 44-30 with 5:53 left. Injuries began to take a toll on the Panthers in the final stretch. The final score was in 51-30 with the Panthers taking a loss.
Southside head football coach Charles Moody stated, “It was a tough loss, but our team played to the end. We have to continue to grow and get better each week. We have to eliminate our mistakes. We are not far off on a lot of plays. This is a marathon not a sprint. We have to keep pushing forward!”
The Panthers will play Sumter Center High School this Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Selma.
