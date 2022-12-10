The Southside Lady Panthers beat the Selma High Lady Saints 52-20, while the boys teams had a true crosstown rivalry.
LaTerika Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Shamya Allison added 14 points and 7 steals. Makahia Tolbert led the Lady Saints in scoring with 8 points.
Southside Lady Panthers Head Coach Cedric Brown stated, “It was a great team effort tonight. It took us longer than usual to get into a defensive groove, but once we saw a couple of balls go through we began to gain our confidence. Both teams literally battled all night. The score was no indication of how the close that game really was. It’s always great to play a great rival game on a Friday night in Panther Arena, so we’ll celebrate the win and get back to work for Hatch on the road on Tuesday night and prepare for the Dallas County Tournament hosted here at Home next Friday and Saturday.”
The boys' match up was a true definition of a rival. Both teams traded the lead on several occasions, but some big plays by Southside’s veterans help to seal the victory. Demarion Wilson led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points. Derrick Smith and Roosevelt Towns helped close out the game by making huge free throws down the stretch. Smith and Towns both finished with 15 points a piece. Coleman led the Saints in scoring with 13 points.
Southside’s boys Head Coach Kelvin Lett stated, “Our team is improving daily. We are getting better with our chemistry. I really appreciate the fan support. The gym was electric. I’m excited for this group of players and thanks my coaching staff for all their support.”
Southside’s next game with be on the road on Tuesday against RC Hatch at 5 p.m.
