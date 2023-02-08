Southside High School boys basketball team advanced to the area championship after beating the Greensboro Raiders in the area playoffs.
Southside came out with a lot of energy and took an early lead against the Raiders. The Raiders made an attempt to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers were able to close the deal beating the Raiders 52-45 to advance to the area championship.
Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers is scoring with 14 points. Derrick Surles added 12 points. T. Travis led the Raiders in scoring with 13 points.
Southside boys head coach Kelvin Lett stated, “We played a good game for 3 and a half quarters. At this point we will take them any way they come. We need to work on finishing games.”
The Panthers will face Sumter Central on Friday night on the road at 6 p.m. for the Class 3A area championship.
