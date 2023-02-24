The Southside Panthers got stopped just short of making the Final Four to play for the AHSAA Class 3A Central Regional title after losing to the Sumter Central Jaguars Thursday night.
In the fourth face off with the Jaguars this season, the Panthers fell to the Jaguars 53-36 in a battle at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
The Panthers faced foul trouble early when sophomore Derick Smith picked up 2 fouls in the first quarter and had to sit on the bench. The Panthers were forced to change their game plan with their primary ball not on the floor. The Panthers managed to keep the score as close as possible in the first half, but the Jaguars pull off 53-36 win to prevent the Panthers from advancing to the final four.
Senior Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points. Kevin Brown led the Jaguars in scoring with 19 points. Roosevelt Towns and Erick Smith were also named on the Regional Basketball All Tournament Team for the Panthers.
