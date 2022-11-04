Southside Panthers lost to the Dadeville Tigers 33-8 on Friday.
The Dadeville Tigers struck first as the Tigers made their way in the end zone with 5:19 left in the first quarter to play. Derrick Smith ran a kickoff return for about 60 yards to put the Panthers in position to put some points on the board. The Panthers was unable take advantage despite their perfect field position. The Panthers held off the Tigers from scoring by recovering a fumble, ending the first quarter 7-0 in favor of the Tigers.
Quarterback Roosevelt Towns, Jr. was able to score for the Panthers with 6:24 left to play in the second quarter, putting the Panthers in the lead 8-7. Derrick Smith came up with a big interception late in the second quarter to give the Panthers a chance to score before halftime. The Tigers held the Panthers from scoring before halftime. Ending the second quarter 8-7 in favor of the Panthers.
The Panthers defense was able to hold the Tigers until late in the third quarter when the Tigers found their way in the end zone with 1:37 left to play. The Tigers took the lead, 13-8, going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers started the fourth quarter with a quick touchdown and the extra point to increase the lead to 20-8 with 11:30 left to play in the fourth quarter. The Tigers continued to score as the Panthers offense tried to get on track. The Tigers defeated the Panthers 33-8.
Head Coach, Charles Moody stated they played a good first half, but was unable to finish. Moody is looking forward to continuing to build the Panthers program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.