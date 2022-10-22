Southside Panthers lost to the Prattville Christian Eagles 56-38 on Senior Night on Friday.
Prattville scored first, but Southside was able to pull ahead when quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. connected with Derrick Smith for a touchdown and securing a 2-point conversion to make the score 8-7 with 7:16 left to play in the first quarter.
A costly turnover by the Panthers late in the first quarter caused the Eagles to recover the ball on a fumble. The Eagles failed to capitalize on the Panthers' turnovers and the Panthers managed to maintain the lead going into the second quarter.
The Eagles found their way back in the end zone twice in the second quarter to increase their lead 21-8 at the end of first half.
The Eagles kept that same energy starting the third quarter, finding the end zone almost immediately. The Eagles continued to score in the third quarter, but the Panthers tried to hang in there as Derrick Smith gained major yards to make his way in the end zone. Towns was also able to find the end zone and secure the extra two points to make the score 42-22 with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles started the fourth quarter with another touchdown. The Panthers were able to score again, but it wasn’t enough secure the win. The final score was 56-38.
