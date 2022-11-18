The Southside Panthers lost 60-47 to the Sidney Lanier Poets on Thursday, while the Lady Panthers continued their winning streak 64-21.
Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points. T. Berry led the Poets with 21 points.
For the Lady Panthers, Shamya Allison led in scoring with 17 points and 9 steals. Markeria Robinson and Caliyah Donaldson both had 13 points a piece and Jakeria Robinson added 10 points. S. Prince led the Lady Poets in scoring with 7 points.
Southside Lady Panthers head coach Cedric Brown stated, “Great team win tonight. We set a tone from the tip and allowed our defense to carry us along the way. Thus far, the best defensive production so far in this young season. The girls have really bought in to the vision and it’s really starting to show in our play. Tonight we got one game better. Tomorrow we’re going to try to stack on another day. Overall I’m proud of what we’re doing on and off the counter.”
Southside will face Dallas County next on the road on Friday.
