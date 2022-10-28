The Southside Panthers took the 56-36 win in a regional showdown with Dallas County Hornets on Thursday night at Dallas County.
Southside started the game off with a turnover causing the Hornets to recover on fumble from the Panthers. The Hornets failed to capitalized and the Panthers were about to able to put points on the board when quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. found Erick Smith in the end zone twice. Towns completed back to back plays to put the Panthers up 16-0 in the first quarter.
Dallas County answered with a touchdown and extra 2 points.
Razquez Broadnax came up with a big interception to put the position to score at the beginning of the second quarter. Towns found the end zone in the opening minutes to put the Panthers up 28-8. Towns was able to find Erick Smith for his third touchdown of the night. Towns completed the play for the extra two points.
The Hornets kept fighting as they made their way in the end zone to make the score 36-14 with 6:46 left to play in the second quarter. Isaiah Tillis was able to give the Hornets hope before the half as he found the end zone in an attempt to close the gap in the score. The Panthers ended the half in the ahead of the Hornets 36-22.
Deandre Gardner put the Panthers on the board to start the third quarter. The Panthers maintained the lead going into the fourth quarter 42-22. Broadnax got another interception in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers another chance to score.
The Hornets' defense answered with their own interception in an effort to score again. The Panthers' defense held off the Hornets. Derrick Smith found the end zone for the Panthers to increase the lead 50-22. The Hornets were able to score late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Panthers. Tyree Cooper scored with seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Panthers took the win on the road 56-36.
Southside’s Head Coach Charles Moody stated, “We are excited about tonight’s win and we are looking forward to next week, but we still have work to do.”
Southside will play Dadeville on the road next Friday in the first round of the 3A area playoffs.
