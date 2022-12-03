Southside Panthers came out the victor in an intense high school rivalry basketball game against the Keith Bears on Friday night. The Lady Panthers also won.
The two boys teams battled all night long, but the Panthers came out victorious in an exciting 88-81 double overtime win against the Bears.
Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers in scoring with 28 points. Akhilles Davis added 16 points and Derrick Smith finished with 11 points. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 41 points.
The Lady Panthers came out applying pressure to the Lady Bears and they never looked back. Jakeria Robinson and Shamya Allison both finished with 17 points a piece to help led the Panthers to victory. Tamera Bullard led the Bears in scoring with 13 points.
Southside will play again at home on Dec. 3 against Minor at 1 p.m.
