The Southside Panthers had their first area game of the season against the Greensboro Raiders on Tuesday night and both brought home the win.
The Lady Panthers continue to improve on their season by defeating the Lady Raiders 48-25 on the road. Shamya Allison led the Lady Panthers with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Caliyah Donaldson added 13 points. T. Hill led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points.
The Lady Panthers head coach Cedric Brown stated, "We are 1-0 in area play and tonight was what we came for and I’m proud that is what we left with. It wasn’t our best performance, but we’re finding additional ways to score the ball from an injury standpoint. We have to get players healthy and began to play our best ball down the stretch. We’ll clean up some things on both ends and gear up to take on Sumter Central on Friday to finish off a four-game road trip before we return back to Panther Arena next Tuesday and Thursday against Greensboro and Sumter. We’re asking our fans to pack the house next Friday as we honor a Southside legend Rodney Stevens."
On the boys side, the Panthers kept the same energy throughout the game. Both the Panthers and the Raiders exchanged the lead several times during the game, but the Panthers were able to pull off a 45-38 victory.
Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points. Derrick Smith added 10 points for the Panthers. K. Patrick led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points.
Southside will play again on the road on Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. against Sumter High School.
