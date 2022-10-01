Southside High School football team defeated Prattville Christian Academy 34-31 on Friday night.
Southside came out on a mission in the first quarter going toe to toe with Prattville Christian Academy. Derrick Smith quickly found his way in the end zone and Roosevelt Towns Jr. followed to add extra points to the scoreboard. Prattville managed to maintain the lead of 14-8 to end the first quarter.
Both Southside and Prattville held each other on defense until Ernie Campbell broke loose for Southside to score with 7:59 left to play in the second quarter. Penalties against Southside put Prattville in the perfect position to score. Prattville was able to capitalize to make the score 21-14. Racquez Broadnax for Southside came up with a big interception late in the second quarter giving Southside an opportunity to score before the half ended, but the Panthers ended the first half down 21-14 to Prattville.
Towns found Derrick Smith early in third to score a touchdown and Towns came up with the extra two points to put Southside back on top. Prattville responded with 6:56 left to play in the third. Penalties once again hurt Southside late in the third quarter as Prattville was able to regain the lead, ending the third quarter 31-22.
Derrick Smith scored for Southside with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter, giving Southside hope. Southside’s defense contained Prattville late in the fourth. Derrick Smith and Towns made big plays to put Southside in scoring position. Towns plowed his way in the end zone with the touchdown to put Southside back on top 34-31 with 1:52 left to play in the second half. Damarion Wilson sealed the victory for Southside with an interception as the clock was counting down. Southside defeated Prattville Christian Academy 34-31.
Southside Head Coach Charles Moody stated, “This is a very big win for us. A win next week will put us playoffs and that’s our goal to make it to the playoffs.”
Southside will play Greensboro next week on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.