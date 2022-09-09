The Southside Panthers defeated the Sumter Central Jaguars 68-38 in a crucial area game at the Panther Stadium on Thursday.
Sumter Central High School got off to a fast start scoring 12 quick points to start off the first quarter against Southside
Derick Smith found his way in the end zone with 3:32 left in the the first quarter and Roosevelt Towns Jr. went for the extra 2 making the score 12-8.
The Panthers was able to answer again when Ernie Campbell ran in for the touchdown with 20 seconds left in first quarter. Towns ran for the 2 points again making the score 16-12.
The Jaguars scrambled to respond, but Tyree Cooper came up with a big sack on the Jaguars to keep the momentum going into the second quarter. Cooper maintained that the same energy in the second quarter coming up with some big sacks to keep the Panthers going.
The Jaguars managed to regain the lead, but the Panthers recovered a fumble with 4:59 left in the second quarter. The Panthers capitalized on the the fumble with Towns connecting with Deandre Gardner for the touchdown. Keandre Williams scored the extra 2 points putting the Panthers up 24-20 with 4:47 left in the second quarter.
Omarion Wilson got an interception with 19 seconds left in the second quarter to prevent the Jaguars from getting in the end zone. Towns found Erick Smith to score a touchdown with time running out to end of the half. The Panthers managed to get the two extra points to end the half 32-20.
Deandre Gardner maintained momentum in the third quarter racking up yards to score a touchdown. Towns finished the play with the extra two, increasing the score to 40-20 with 8:28 left in the third quarter. The Panthers continued to score with Derick Smith making himself in the end zone for another touchdown. Keandre Williams completed the play, further increasing the Panthers lead to 48-20.
The Jaguars answered back with 4:41 left in the third quarter making the score 48-26. The Panthers didn’t let up with Williams getting back in the end zone late in the third quarter increasing the Panthers lead to 54-26. The Jaguars answered back quickly with a touchdown to make the score 54-32 to end the third quarter.
Xavier Neely responded back with a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. The Jaguars continued to fight causing the Panthers to fumble at 5:13 in the fourth quarter giving the Jaguars a chance to score again. Cooper responded by getting the ball back and scoring with 1:02 left in fourth quarter. O’Darius Walker found Derrick Surles to get the two points to close the deal. The Panthers defeated the Jaguars 68-38.
Southside head coach Charles Moody said he’s glad his offense finally started clicking. He hopes this game will spark a run for the Panthers, as they continue to work to reach the playoffs.
Southside will play at Saint James High School next Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
