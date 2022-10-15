The Morgan Academy Senators suffered what Danny Raines, head football coach and athletic director, called a “tough” AISA Class AAA regional contest to the Monroe Academy Volunteers 26-8 on the road in Monroeville on Friday.
With the loss, Morgan Academy falls to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in regional play. However, according to Raines, the Senators have already secured a Class AAA home playoff game and will be a two or three seed, depending on the outcome of a home contest against the Glenwood School Gators on Friday, Oct. 21.
“This is a tough loss,” Raines said. “We aren’t good enough just to show up and play. We need to be ready to play.”
Raines also said turnovers killed his Senators. But “Hopefully we can learn from this,” he said.
The Senators lighted the scoreboard against the Volunteers on a 12-yard touchdown pass from T.B. Clements to C.J. Crocker and a 2-point Crocker run.
Defensively for the Senators, Jackson Griffin had 17 tackles (eight solo and nine assists); Casen Huff had 12 tackles (nine solo and three assists); Allen Michael Creech had nine tackles (seven solo and two assists); and John Allen Ingram had seven tackles (five solo and two assists).
Again, the Senators will host the Glenwood School Gators on Oct. 21 in a regional contest.
