UA Coach Nick Saban visits Southside High School Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago University of Alabama head football Coach Nick Saban and his staff stopped by Southside High School on Thursday. Saban met with Southside's head football coach Charles Moody and staff.
