Wallace Community College Selma's men's and women's basketball teams played Bishop State on Thursday night on their home court and lost.
The Patriots lost 70-64. They were led in scoring by Selma native Jarvis Moss, who finished the game with 22 points. D. McLean led the Wildcats with 29 points.
The Lady Patriots fell short as well, losing 69-51 to the Lady Wildcats. Shamiyah Scott led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 17 points. Jace Haynes led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 15 points.
Wallace will play again on Monday on the road against Enterprise State at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.