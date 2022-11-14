Wallace Community College men and women basketball teams defeated East Central Community College from Decatur, Miss., on Saturday.
The Patriots' lead scorer was Selma native Jarvis Moss, who finished with 23 points and 5 rebounds. T. Joseph led the warriors in scoring with 21 points.
Wallace women's basketball team was also able to pull off a 59-51 win against the Warriors. Aja Wiltshire led the Patriots with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Kaedre Denson led the Warriors with 20 points.
Wallace women Head Coach Herman Turner stated, “The key to our win on tonight was turning it up on defense and showing improvement in execution on offense. We have to continue to work hard and take the games we have played to use them as an elevator to take us higher.”
The Patriots play Snead State Community College on the road on Thursday.
