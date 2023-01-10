Wallace Community College beat the Coastal North Community College out of Monroeville on Monday night at home.
The Lady Patriots came out on a fast start and didn’t look back. The Lady Patriots took the lead early in the first quarter and was able to defeat the Lady Eagles 73-66 coming off the Christmas break.
Jahmyah Pettway led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 19 points and 11 rebounds. R. Vappre lead the Lady Eagles in scoring with 15 points.
Wallace Lady Patriots head coach Herman Turner stated, “It’s so good to start the year off with a victory. After a three week layoff, the young ladies played well in spite of the lack of conditioning. Hopefully, we can continue to be successful the rest of the season.”
The men came out with the same intensity as they went back and forth with the Eagles the entire night. The deciding 53-52 victory came down to two big free throws made by Isaiah Davis with no seconds left on the clock. Kenneth Robbins led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points. Seth Jones and Carl Parker led the Eagles in scoring with 9 points a piece.
Wallace men will play again at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Marion Military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.