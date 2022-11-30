Wallace Community College Selma Lady Patriots came out with their feet on the gas and never looked back. The Lady Patriots beat Gadsden Community College on the road Tuesday 86-61.
Shamiyah Scott led the Lady Patriots with 21 points and 6 steals. J. Spivey led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points.
Wallace women Head Coach Herman Turner stated, “We stayed focused with our eyes on the prize. It was a total team effort on all phases of the game. Hopefully we can continue to improve as the season progresses.”
The Lady Patriots will play again at home on Friday against Huntington JV at 5 p.m.
Wallace men took a tough loss 66-64 after battling back and forth all night with the Cardinals. The Patriots and the Cardinals exchanged the lead on multiple occasions during the game, but the Patriots couldn’t close out the game at the end. Donavon McInTosh led the Patriots with 22 points and 6 rebounds. K. Dozier led the Cardinals with 20 points.
Wallace men Head Coach Duane Evans stated, “We have a new group of young men that are stlll in the process of learning how to play together as a cohesive unit and understand who we are as a team. Once we understand who we are as a team, minimize mistakes, and play our defensive principles better, we will become a better team. I'm really looking forward to seeing our guys continue to grow and mature in the 2nd half of conference play!”
Wallace men will play again this Friday at home against Bevill Community College at 7 p.m.
