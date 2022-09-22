The Wallace Community College Lady Patriots volleyball team secured a big win again Bevill State in 3 sets on Thursday.
The Patriots, who finished a tough loss the night before, going 5 sets against Southern Union, managed to come out focused and resilient as they finished 25-18, 25-23, and 26-24.
Head Coach Wanda Tyler said, “Getting this win feels amazing. The girls have been working hard and I knew sooner or later, it will pay off. Every match that we have played has been a win, because it’s been a lesson. I would like to thank our fans for continuing to come out and show us support. It has really meant a lot to us.”
The Patriots' next game will be at home against Gadsden State on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
