Wallace Community College faced Coastal South on Wednesday evening in Selma but came up short.
The Lady Patriots made a valid effort to keep the game close, but was unable finish with a victory. The Lady Patriots lost 58-40 to the Lady Sun Chiefs. The Lady Patriots was led in scoring by Jahmyah Pettway with 14 points. L. McMillian led the Lady Sun Chiefs in scoring with 11 points.
Wallace men’s team came out with a lot of energy, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Sun Chiefs. The Patriots took a 93-75 loss to the Sun Chiefs on their home court. Jarvis Moss and Isaiah Davis led the Patriots in scoring with 16 points a piece. B. Williams led the Sun Chiefs in scoring with 40 points.
Wallace will play again on Friday against Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa at 5:30 p.m.
