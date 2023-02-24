Sophomore players for the Wallace Community College Selma (WCCS) men and women's basketball teams were recognized after the final home game was played against Enterprise on Thursday night.
On the men's team were Jamal Albritton, Kenneth Robbins, Isaiah Davis, Jarvis Moss, and LaDarius Furlow.
See here for pictures of the members of the men's team.
Deniyah McMilian, Janiya Jones, Jahmyah Pettway, and manager Nylah Billingsley from the Lady Patriots were recognized.
See here for pictures of the members of the women's team.
