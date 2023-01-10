Wilma Glenn Patterson, age 88, of Selma, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1 at her home. The staff of the Selma Funeral Home said funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Subscribe to the Selma Sun today!
Subscribe to our print or digital edition.
Latest Articles
- Wilma Glenn Patterson
- MMI student athletes named to Fall 2022 ACCC Academic Honor Roll
- Selma police investigate shooting death at music store on Highway 80
- What's Happening in the Black Belt - Community Events
- NACA to hold four-day affordable mortgage event Jan. 13-16
- Montgomery Library inviting students for Voices in Black History Speech Competition
- Selma Gym Brawl: Battle of the Bands to be hosted at Selma High School on Jan. 28
- Travel Troubleshooter: Can Windstar Cruises keep my $17,000 airfare after I cancel?
Latest e-Edition
Popular Articles
Articles
- Local union raising money for family of Montgomery woman killed in airplane engine accident
- Marion under curfew through Jan. 15 in wake of two shooting deaths
- Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday
- Mercy Man turns BBQ hobby into soul food business in Selma
- Foster Farms in Demopolis increases wages, will hire for 60 positions
- Missing Selma woman's body found in Orrville; Law enforcement investigating as a homicide
- 27-year-old woman shot to death on New Year's Day
- Wilcox County commissioner arrested for alleged forgery
- Selma-Dallas County natives named to Troy University academic achievement lists
- Selma Saints win redemption match against Southside in rivalry game Friday; Lady Saints come up short
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.